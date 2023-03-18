2 people killed on rainy state roads

Two people were killed in crashes on wet roads Thursday in Pulaski County and Fort Smith, according to reports by law enforcement.

In Pulaski County, a northbound driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 530 at the 3-mile marker at 4:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The pedestrian, a female whose identity was listed as unknown, ran out into the highway while it was raining and was struck by the vehicle, the report says.

In Fort Smith, Elijah Boatman, 20, of Fort Smith was headed north on Hendricks Boulevard, also while it was raining, at 10:21 p.m. when the Toyota he was driving struck a Dodge South T Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto Hendricks, according to a report by Fort Smith police.

Boatman was killed in the crash. The driver of the Dodge wasn't identified in the report and wasn't listed as being injured.