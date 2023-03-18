5 students injured in school bus crash

Five students were treated for minor injuries on Friday after a Bayou Meto Elementary School bus ran off a road in northeastern Pulaski County, the sheriff's office said.

The bus, carrying 20 students, ran off the road near the 5600 block of Driskill Drive about 7 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District administrators were on the scene to assist the first responders and the families, school district spokeswoman Cheesa Williams said in an email.

The five injured students were treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and released to their parents, Williams said.