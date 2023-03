Mountain Home, 1912: "They say they have deer in the Leatherwood Mountains." The hunters each had a deer slung over their saddles while even the dog looked right at the camera. The Leatherwoods are actually part of the Ozarks, and the area was designated a protected wilderness area in 1983 through the efforts of Sen. Dale Bumpers and Rep. Ed Bethune.

