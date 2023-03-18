Sections
Chamber recognizes women awarded

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:11 a.m.
During the International Women's Day celebration March 8, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce honored 10 women who were selected for awards in their professions. (Special to The Commercial/Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce)

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce recognized the 2023 award recipients during the International Women's Day celebration March 8. Ten women were honored at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery.

"It was a beautiful evening of networking, celebrating, and lifting women up at the Chamber's 2023 International Women's Day Event," according to a Chamber news release.

"Nearly 200 guests gathered to celebrate the guests of honor, our 10 women selected for awards in their professions. These women are hard-working, inspiring, and essential to our community and Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to all of our members and sponsors for making this event a success."

Honorees were:

Woman in Public Service: Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department.

Woman Business Owner: Becky Simpson, Express Employment Professionals.

Woman in Health Care: Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional Foundation.

Woman in Hospitality: ShaNeisha Robinson, Hampton Inn and Suites.

Woman in Not-For-Profit: Kathy Tynes, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

Woman in Manufacturing: Annette Kline, Strong Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Woman in Education: Robbie Williams, retired school administrator.

Woman in Finance/Banking: Janice Acosta, Relyance Bank.

Woman in Law: Karie Bryan; Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP.

Woman in Real Estate: LaRhonda Glover, Premier Real Estate.

International Women's Day featured a charcuterie board, bubbly drinks sponsored by MK Distributor Inc. and live music from "The Vibe."

Details: https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber.

  photo  Nearly 200 people attended the International Women's Day celebration March 8. (Special to The Commercial/Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce)
  

