Church notes: David Phelps performs April 6 at Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., will present An Evening of Spanish Music with Pedro Rubio on clarinet and Ana Benavides on piano at 7 p.m. March 30 in the sanctuary.

The program will include works by Antonio Romero, Josep Ma Ruera, Jesus de Monasterio, Arturo Saco del Valle, Percy Pitt, William Y. Hurlstone and Francisco Gomez. Admission is free, and the public is invited.

The church is excited to welcome Amanda McDonald, the new Youth and Young Adult Director. She is a first-year student at University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. She will be in town on April 16 and May 21 and will start full-time on June 4.

Lenten midweek gatherings take place at noon Wednesdays on Zoom, studying Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet," a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45, will host the 14th annual Crawfish Boil from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15. The event also includes a car and bike show with categories for classic cars, classic trucks, modern muscle cars, rat rods and judges' choice. Chicken dinners will also be offered.

All proceeds go to the GUMC Youth Group.

Information: Email sarahvaughan@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. Adults will use the book, "I Heard God Laugh" by Matthew Kelly.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten worship services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Prior to the service, a supper is served in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of prayer shawls, quilting, and Lutheran World Relief school kits. The quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. April 2 in the front church parking lot.

GriefShare classes will begin on April 4 and continue until June 27. These classes are held every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to worship each Sunday morning in person and online at 10:15 a.m. The current sermon series is "Conversations with Jesus." Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, 380 Glasgow Road, will be hosting the John Brown University Cathedral Choir at 6 p.m. April 16. The public is welcome.

The church will also have a Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m. April 7.

Information: 855-7775 or vbconline.net.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website. Listen to Episode 4 of "The Gospel According to Ted Lasso" ("Curiosity") on the Hearing Matters podcast, on the website under Good News.

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Holy Week services scheduled are 10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 2; 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 6; 11:30 a.m. Good Friday, April 7; and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

