Federal retirees to meet

The Chapter 287 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Kevin Harris from the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will present information on storm water drainage. Waymond Meins is the local Chapter 287 president, according to a news release.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The second annual Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St.

The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, and the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release.

Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, a snow cone truck and retail vendors.

The event will also feature representatives from Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Doctor's Orders Pharmacy offering medical screenings and covid booster shots.

There will be light refreshments and a costume dog parade and contest.

Pine Bluff Diamond Line Dancers and also Stacy Hardin's Pine Bluff Dance Academy students will be giving a patriotic presentation. Free hair cuts for veterans will be available. The community is invited to attend.

For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Thornton hosts festival

The Calhoun County Hogskin Holidays Festival will kick off April 1 at Thornton. The event will start with live musical entertainment and a barbecue dinner at the Thornton Fire Station/Community Room from 1-6 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased for $10. Carry outs will be available. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

The kickoff is sponsored by Thornton Step-By-Step Inc., an organization within the community, working in conjunction with the city of Thornton, that focuses on community improvement and improving the quality of life for its citizens. All proceeds raised from the kickoff barbecue will remain with the organization and be used to help bring about the needed improvements, according to a news release.

Everyone is invited to the festival kickoff. A special invitation is extended to all politicians and government officials in Arkansas.

Tickets may be purchased from the members of Step-By-Step Inc. or through city hall. Details: Levenis Penix (870) 352-8241, or the mayor's office (870) 352-3576.