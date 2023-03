De QUEEN — A man fatally struck by a train Tuesday night has been identified.

Alton Tima, 22, of De Queen died of injuries he suffered when he ran in front of a northbound train at the rail crossing at Stillwell Avenue in De Queen about 9:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Tima was taken to the Se-vier County Medical Center, where he died, according to the state police.