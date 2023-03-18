EDITORIAL: Madness, madness

Already your brackets are busted.

March Madness is here, and it really is madness. There were upsets all over the country. Our brackets have so many red lines in them, the page looks like a road map.

Like in most years, a No. 15 knocked off a No. 2 when Princeton got by Arizona. (Who knew Princeton had a basketball team?) Then a college named Furman stunned Virginia at the buzzer. Even Kansas struggled! Kansas!

Speaking of Kansas, here's hoping there is at least one more upset today.

Take it to the hoop, gentlemen. Get them in foul trouble early.