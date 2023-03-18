Full agenda on tap for Pea Ridge City Council on Tuesday

PEA RIDGE -- Several items of business will be presented to the City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Four items are from the Fire Department and two are from the superintendent of the Water Utilities Department.

Council members will consider the city joining the state retirement system, Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System.

Mayor Nathan See will present a request concerning the old water tower and will give his State of the City address.

Items on the agenda include:

Fire Chief Clint Bowen, Fire Department parking lot.

Bowen, new ambulance.

Resolution 500, regarding Fire Department standard operating procedure for promotional exam and qualifications.

Utility easement Hazelton Road Apartments, KMW Properties LLC.

Water superintendent Ken Hayes, other easements.

Hayes, Two-Ton increase.

Resolution 501, regarding an update to facilities manual.

Resolution 498, regarding school resource officer memorandum of understanding.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn, new school resource officers.

Resolution 499, regarding the bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

Ordinance 790, regarding the city joining the state retirement system.

Old Water Tower request.

Ordinance 789, regarding the Pea Ridge City Library.

State of the City address.

The meeting will begin with an opportunity for public comments, limited to three minutes per speaker. In adopting the rules and procedure for the City Council meetings the first of the year, council members agreed to add an opportunity for public comment limited to three minutes per person for no more than 20 minutes total.

The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda is subject to change.

Items were to be discussed March 14 in a work session with the council acting as a Committee of the Whole.