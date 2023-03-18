



Happy birthday (Mar. 18): Welcome to your year of playfulness. You don't take things nearly as seriously as you once did and the plot dances before you, validating this approach. A shift in roles happens — alliances change and new characters waltz in. Intellectual pursuits will connect you with financial wins and vice versa.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Smiling changes your perspective. You'll think more creatively and love more readily. Relatedly, that person who makes you smile and laugh is someone to keep close.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Perhaps the most helpful worldview is a neutral one today. Though the world doesn't owe you anything, neither should it steal from you. Take what you've worked for and deserve without apology, then celebrate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Why forgive? People do what they do because it's in their nature. Learn their nature and you'll learn what to expect from them. If you're going to forgive, do it for yourself and for the jaw it will unclench. (Yours.)

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your big-heartedness shines. Giving to those in need is so easy for you that you'd hardly call it charitable. True charity is giving when your need is just as grave as the other person's.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's a conflict brewing, but your wisdom will keep you at the proper distance from it. You'll be open to hearing different points of view and you'll be slow to take a position. Time will change or reverse opinions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Misperceptions abound, and some of them could focus on you. It will be valuable to know what they are thinking and why. Because no matter how off-base an outsider may be, there's still social information to glean — a nugget in your pocket.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're more responsible than most people and with that quality comes a longer to-do list. You'd rather not be in charge, but if you weren't less would be accomplished. Someone will recognize you for this today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your mind will race to a time one month from now, then seven years from now... this is a talent, though an uncomfortable one. To think ahead is more animal than you imagine. The squirrel saves nuts, and the lion has a cache, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is impossible to be selfless today. What you do for another person you also do for you. All action and all inaction contributes. Since you can't be selfless, consider being very selfish instead, which will also work in reverse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop giving yourself to a vacuum. Who mirrors you and makes you happy to be in the moment, eager to show your best self? Who makes life better by just being there? That's the person to focus your energy on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're good at seeing the future, or at least you can predict the likeliest outcomes. You may even feel confident enough in your predictions to make a bet, and you'll have plenty to take you up on it too.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is useless to try and convince anyone to believe other than they do. If a person needs to feel something is true, they will, despite any evidence to the contrary. Minds change for reasons other than persuasion. You'll work well with these concepts today.

VENUS OPENING STATEMENT: “Live in the moment,” they say, without giving instructions as to how to accomplish it with a mind that’s capable of hurling itself forward to all outcomes, or backward for infinite processing. Venus has settled into her Taurus home and is more convinced than ever that the secret to embodying the moment is to engage your senses, which are anchored in the now.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: In an astrologically astute move, Maroon 5 will rock a Las Vegas residency within days of frontman Adam Levine’s solar return. Levine is a musical Pisces with Mars in that talented sign. Levine was born when the Moon was in sensual Scorpio, a position that indicates magnetic appeal and either an intensely private, or shocking public nature. Levine falls into the latter category, as he’s known to bare all for a good cause, as he did to promote awareness of testicular cancer.



