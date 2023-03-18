What was wished for

How nice that the state is going to place a monument for all the babies that have been aborted, but what about those that were tossed into dumpsters or placed in a bag and tossed in a river? What about that 6-month-old baby that was sexually abused or the one that you could see 10 bruises on her neck when the father broke her neck, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down; she lived for a few years confined to a wheelchair.

How nice of the government for cutting programs that provide free breakfast at schools for those children that don't get breakfast, and now we want to ask them to walk a mile to the nearest bus stop. How nice of the attorney for negotiating with a young mother to have her baby so that it can be sold on the gray market. How hypocritical of us to wish these things on a child or a parent.

So place your monument so those that are pro-life can see it, yet turn a blind eye to what they wished for.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

About national split

According to Georgia congressional Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, this country needs a national divorce of red states from blue states. I'm interested in what my congressional Rep. Steve Womack thinks about that.

I was an enlisted man in the United States Navy and I swore I'd protect the Constitution up to and including my life. Rep. Steve Womack was an Army colonel. Does Army Col. Steve Womack support the national divorce of red states and blue states? If he does, I took a different oath than he did.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Not finished product

I am not a Methodist, but I am a Christian, and am impressed by the solution in which love and lack of self-concern or self-interest prevailed in the changes coming for the Central United Methodist Church of Fayetteville. Transition with these big foundational decisions is confusing and painful, but the resolutions of CUMC strove to make them less so.

It bears noting that just because a person follows a certain spiritual pathway, she/he is no less human. No one living is a finished product. We carry our imperfections with us, and our individuality is a strength as long as we extend respect and encouragement to the strength of other individuals who may see or believe differently than we do, provided we are diligently "studying to show ourselves approved."

I appeal to believers and nonbelievers to take the high road and proactively present patience in the same degree that they would like to receive it, basing their actions not on how they're treated but on how they would like to be treated.

SARAH SHELL TEAGUE

Fayetteville

Greed preys on creed

Recently, talking with a new pastor friend about counties in Arkansas that vote dry but assure the sheriff will look the other way when moonshine is in evidence, I came up with a possible hashtag that might need to be shared: #greedandcreed or #creedandgreed. Greed preys on creed (pun intended) in so many additional ways today. This explains so much about today's Republican "leadership," playing to a religious and often poorly educated, largely rural population with a cherry-picked religious narrative while assuring that the "leaders" and their backers rake in the dough.

My pastor friend had remarked that other pastors and the bootleggers in his home county, Ouachita, had joined forces decades ago to keep the county "dry" despite numerous votes to make it "wet." What a coalition! I had heard firsthand of other counties, for instance Stone County, that did the same but didn't know of the wider- spread underlying coalition.

In 2023, Republican "leaders" blatantly continue to use the creeds of their loyal Christian supporters to grift ever more efficiently, creating hyperbolic fear and grievance messages that ignite the desire to step up and save the world they are told is so evil. And the "widows' mites," provided sincerely and graciously in hopes this will save souls including the donor's, line the pockets of political and pastoral charlatans and heretics who kiss the cross as they stomp on Christ's most sacred message of love and grace and inclusion and who wrap their arms around the flag while trampling the Constitution.

I pity the gaslit hordes. My contempt is reserved for those gaslighting them and thereby harming huge numbers of Arkansans. Sadly, many of the latter are elected in all branches of my state's government. We need to vote them out.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock