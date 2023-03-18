Suspect arrested in Little Rock crossbow death, police say

A Little Rock man has been arrested after another Little Rock man was found dead early Sunday in an apparent crossbow killing, according to a Saturday tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Jerry Crutcher, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in relations to the death of Charlie Williams, also 66, police said on Twitter.

Officers on Sunday found Williams dead of an apparent crossbow bolt injury, according to a Tuesday release from the Police Department. Williams' body was found at 7515 Geyer Springs Road, about two blocks north of Interstate 30. Police said Williams lived at that address, where the Spanish Willows Apartments are located.

An online inmate roster for Pulaski County jail shows that Crutcher was arrested on Friday. He has a cash-only bond set for $500,000, as of Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m.