LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Kansas in NCAA Tournament

15:53, 1H - Kansas 9, Arkansas 2

The Razorbacks scored the first points of the game on a Ricky Council long two-point jumper.

It has been all Jayhawks since. Jalen Wilson has five points to lead the way, and Gradey Dick and Dajuan Harris each have a bucket.

Nick Smith is on the bench with two early fouls. He was hit with personal fouls on Harris' bucket and one of Wilson's.

Arkansas has not had good shot selection at all to this point. Lots of long twos and three-pointers, and the Razorbacks also have three turnovers.

Ricky Council and Anthony Black both turned the ball over on Arkansas' first two possessions. Black left the game moments ago with what looks like an ankle injury.

He is currently getting it taped on the end of the bench.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Ricky Council and Kamani Johnson

The Razorbacks are looking to punch their third straight ticket to the Sweet 16. The winner of today’s game will move on to face Saint Mary’s or Connecticut, who play Sunday at 5:10 p.m., next week in Las Vegas.

Davis is coming off a 16-point game against Illinois on Thursday in which he grabbed 6 rebounds and recorded 4 steals. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the NCAA Tournament.

Black scored 12 points and had 6 rebounds in his first tournament game against the Illini, and Council led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. It was Council’s first double-double since Feb. 20, 2022, against Houston while at Wichita State.

Arkansas needs Smith to get going offensively, especially against a stout defensive team. The freshman guard is 8 of 30 from the field in the last 2 games, including 3 of 20 in his last 3 halves of basketball.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging 12 points on 83.3% shooting and 6.3 rebounds in Arkansas’ 3 postseason games. He has six blocks in the last two games as well.

This is the sixth start of the season for Johnson. He also started Thursday against the Illini and finished with 5 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.

Kansas’ starters: Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar, Gradey Dick and KJ Adams

The Jayhawks will play today without head coach Bill Self for the fifth consecutive game. He recently underwent a heart procedure and had assistant coach Norm Roberts assume head coaching duties.

Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, advanced to today’s game with a 96-68 win over No. 16 Howard on Thursday. Wilson scored 20 points on 50% shooting, and Dick added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

Adams also had 13 points, Harris 11 to go with 7 assists, and McCullar scored 10 points and had 5 assists.

A national player of the year candidate, Wilson has scored 20-plus points in six straight games. He does not have an assist in the last three outings.

The Jayhawks are top 25 in the country in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, and No. 9 in defensive efficiency.

They are not a very deep team. Five players average more than 27 minutes per game, and two others average 12 or more minutes. Wilson (35.3) and Harris (34.2) are Nos. 1 and 2 in minutes per game.

Kansas this season is 2-1 in games after one day of rest.