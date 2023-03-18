Man found dead after shots report

Police responding to a report of a shooting found a man dead inside a Little Rock apartment on Friday, although there was "no evidence of foul play," the Little Rock Police Department said in a tweet.

Officers were called to the apartment at 1400 Leander Drive, the address for The Ridge at Little Rock apartments, at 1:47 p.m., police said in the tweet under the heading "suspicious death."

The man found dead in the apartment wasn't publicly identified on Friday. Police said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.