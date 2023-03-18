The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday he hasn't heard from Mike Pence in the days since the former vice president mocked his family, but he'll continue to hold him accountable for his words. Chasten Buttigieg was asked on ABC's "The View" whether Pence contacted him after joking at a dinner for journalists and politicians that Pete Buttigieg took "maternity leave" after he and his husband adopted newborn twins. "Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression," Pence said Saturday at the Gridiron Dinner. Chasten Buttigieg called the remarks "part of a much bigger trend attacking families." "I spoke up because we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it's misogynistic, especially when it's homophobic, and I just don't take that when it's towards my family, and I don't think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically fragile child into it," he said. Pence on Thursday defended his comments: "The Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats," he said. "The only thing I can figure is Pete Buttigieg not only can't do his job, but he can't take a joke."

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was attacked outside his hotel in South Florida this week, according to reports. Max Hartley, 19, of Ohio faces a charge of abusing an elderly or disabled adult without great harm. He was arrested Monday and has since bonded out of jail, records show. Fort Lauderdale police did not identify the victim, but WSVN-TV first reported Allen was the man attacked. His condition is unknown. Allen, 59, was in town performing with Motley Crue at the Seminole Hard Rock on Sunday. On Monday, he was smoking a cigarette in the valet section of the Four Seasons Hotel while Hartley was hiding behind a pole, an arrest report said. Hartley rushed Allen, who has one arm, at full speed, knocking him backward and causing his head to hit the ground. An unidentified woman came to help, but Hartley knocked her to the ground too. "Apparently ... some guy assaulted her and was actually beating her up in front of our building," a hotel security guard told 911 dispatchers. Hartley ran away but was stopped nearby after police were alerted by hotel employees about damage to numerous cars, the report said. Several 911 callers depicted a hectic scene when bystanders apprehended Hartley. One noted that Hartley seemed "very highly intoxicated."

