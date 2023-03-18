100 years ago

March 18, 1923

A young ... man in a hurry entered the glass door of the Electric Construction Company, 722 Main street, through the glass, bringing the crystal into the establishment with him in a jingling shower, about 4:30 yesterday afternoon. ... The young man in a hurry was Ray Winders, employed by the Dice Electric Company, 113 West Capitol avenue. ... He had come to buy some parts, and after he found that the sole damage done to his person by his unconventional entrance was a small cut on one finger, he bought the parts and went his way without vouchsafing to explain why he had walked through a pane of plate glass, or what the technique is that enables one to give finished performances in that novel line.

50 years ago

March 18, 1973

Employees of the A-1 Ambulance Service, Inc., stopped answering all but emergency calls late Saturday night and announced that they would go on a full-scale strike at midnight today unless their working conditions were improved and wages raised. Other than a city-owned ambulance at Jacksonville, A-1 is the only ambulance service operating in Pulaski County. ... The demands include raising the minimum wage of a new employee to $2 an hour with a 10 cent raise each six months and a ceiling of $3 an hour.

25 years ago

March 18, 1998

A Little Rock man was cleared Tuesday of accusations that he stole $368,000 in gasoline from a North Little Rock oil company and its owner, who found himself the focus of testimony about contaminated and mislabeled fuel. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey dismissed the case against Iranian native Sasan Morshedi, 39, formerly of Maumelle, after hearing testimony from former gasoline tanker drivers. They said they helped Roger Mason's La Sher Oil Co. of North Little Rock regularly deliver contaminated gasoline to unsuspecting service stations and add hundreds of gallons of low-grade fuel to premium-quality pumps between January 1995 and June 1996.

10 years ago

March 18, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- A Jefferson County man plans to open a mud racetrack southwest of Pine Bluff in honor of a friend who died in a car accident several years ago. George "Eddie" Huntley, who has been racing trucks on mud tracks for about five years, said he is naming his track the Wildman race track after his friend and fellow racer Bud Cummins. The track would be in a rural, heavily wooded area of Jefferson County on Huntley Road. Huntley lives just a few miles from the proposed track site and estimated that there are 20 houses in the immediate area, although, he said, "none of them are close enough to the track where noise or anything like that will be an issue." In accordance with Arkansas law, Huntley will appear before the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality during a public meeting at 6 p.m. on March 28 at the White Hall Public Library to discuss his proposal.