Planners OK 4 rezoning requests in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Requests to rezone four more properties owned by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association were sent to the City Council by the Planning Commission on Monday during its regular session held at the District Courtroom inside the city's new Public Safety Building.

The commission voted unanimously to send each request -- tagged with a recommendation to approve each one -- for the council to address during its March 27 regular session.

The four requests were made by POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson and are the latest in a string of requests geared to bring parcels zoned incorrectly years ago back to where they "match the current and historical usage" of the properties.

The council has already approved six of these rezoning requests on the strength of recommendations for approval by the commission.

Monday night's requests involved:

Property at 2271 Bella Vista Way (Golf Central) from single-family residential to light industrial district.

Property at 1 Euston Road (Metfield Clubhouse) from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

Property at 948 Blowing Springs Road (Blowing Springs Park) from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

Property at 31 Hilltop Drive (Metfield Park) from conservation to neighborhood commercial district.

Judson has said he expects four more requests to go before the commission in April. Another has been submitted for May with "several more" requests expected to be submitted for June.