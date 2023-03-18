Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 117-412 (28.4%)

LEE'S LOCK Commerce Comet in the first

BEST BET Pink Ace in the sixth

LONG SHOT Runninthestreets in the 10th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

COMMERCE COMET**** possesses excellent early speed, and he is clearly the one to catch and beat in his third start for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. PATTON'S WAR is training well up to his career debut for high powered connections. SOYBEAN MAN finished fourth in his first, and notice all three of the horses finishing in front of him have come back to win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Commerce CometSantanaAsmussen8-5

3 Patton's WarGerouxCox2-1

2 Soybean ManBejaranoMoquett9-2

6 Macho VillaSaezLukas5-1

1 Stormin ArmyJuarezVance10-1

5 Into ItCastilloAsmussen15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

COURAGEOUS CAPPEN** looked like a winner every step of the way in a nice maiden victory, and she is spotted realistically in a restricted conditioned claiming race. LITTLE ROCKER is reunited with the rider who was aboard in her maiden win, and she may be able to control the pace. K J'S PISTOL ANNIE was beaten only a neck at a higher claiming price two races back, and she is well spotted after being overmatched in an allowance sprint March 10.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Courageous CappenHarrCline3-1

8 Little RockerBejaranoMorse4-1

4 K J's Pistol AnnieCabreraHornsby7-2

7 Sweetness ToBorelWestermann5-1

1 Miss RitaQuinonezDonaldson6-1

6 Gust in My HeartGallardoAltamirano8-1

9 Jeri DawnJordanMartin12-1

3 Miss DuttonSaezCline15-1

5 She's HamazingCastilloGonzalez15-1

3 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

HANKS** is moving up a claiming condition following a sharp front-running five-length victory, and he put several good races together last season in Kentucky. GO ON is taking a suspiciously big drop in class for the leading trainer, and he is more effective on turf than dirt. However, he may simply be too good at this level. MULBERRY STREET finished second as a post-time favorite at this level last month, and his trainer is having an outstanding meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 HanksCabreraMcKnight2-1

4 Go OnTorresDiodoro7-5

5 Mulberry StreetArrietaHartman3-1

1 Primer DimerCastilloAsmussen10-1

3 GeneratorBejaranoVance15-1

2 EgomaniacWalesMason30-1

9 Georgia DeputyDe La CruzPetalino30-1

6 ZoffaCourtShorter30-1

8 Stud PuppyFuentesZito30-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ESPIONAGE** dueled through fast early fractions before tiring in a useful comeback, and he is dropping in class and looms a front-running threat. OCELOT finished third at a higher claiming price two races back, and he is reunited with the leading rider. MAGIC CASTLE is taking a significant drop in class, and he returns to his best distance following a front-running route.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 EspionageZimmermanBroberg4-1

9 OcelotTorresBroberg5-2

8 Magic CastleGonzalezBarkley9-2

2 Carl GBaileySwearingen5-1

4 Sand MountainHughesSchlenk6-1

5 Principe GuilhermeAsmussenAsmussen10-1

3 Great FacesCastilloVillafranco8-1

7 Cost BasisJordanMartin15-1

1 Morning SnowCabreraPish20-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

LEGENDARY GIFT** raced too close to a fast pace in an eighth-place route finish, but she won her previous race sprinting and is taking a class drop. TIME FOR GOLD ships from Turf Paradise following three consecutive second-place finishes, which earned competitive Beyer figures. LADY SHAMAN was caught late racing at a higher claiming price just two races back, and she may not have cared for a muddy track as a beaten odds-on favorite last month.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Legendary GiftJordanSchultz3-1

7 Time for GoldTorresDiodoro5-2

3 Lady ShamanArrietaContreras7-2

5 Stylin N ProfilinFuentesHollendorfer5-1

4 Distorted SecretsGonzalezGreen8-1

1 Kewpie DollDe La CruzJackson12-1

6 BurnadebtZimmermanOwens12-1

8 Mary AliceMedellinMilligan20-1

9 TwentytwentyredoSaezPish20-1

6 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $40,000

PINK ACE*** has been working fast and often up to her career debut for winning connections, and she was scratched out of a $20,000 maiden claimer last weekend in favor of today's race. JUMPIN JUDY has shown good early speed in a two-race career, and she may go the distance in her third try. COLLECTED GLORY has rallied in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the pace figures fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Pink AceTorresMcPeek7-2

6 Jumpin JudyZimmermanBroberg4-1

8 Collected GloryArrietaContreras3-1

7 Danke Fuer AllesSantanaCasse8-1

9 True EmotionJordanAnderson9-2

1 TapicitaCastilloAsmussen6-1

3 Mischievous MeMedellinMilligan15-1

4 Plus PowerCabreraCasse15-1

2 Greek HeiressBejaranoMilligan20-1

7 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

FROSTED GRACE** followed a clear fast track victory with a photo-finish loss over wet footing and at today's class level Feb. 25, and his natural speed always has him in a position to win turning into the stretch. KUPUNA has clear two-turn victories this winter at Oaklawn and Fair Grounds, and he figures to work out a ground saving trip. AIN'T LIFE GRAND won three route stakes last season at Prairie Meadows, and he is a logical contender if fit following a layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Frosted GraceTorresDiodoro2-1

1 KupunaJuarezCalhoun5-2

6 Ain't Life GrandGonzalezVon Hemel4-1

2 Thomas ShelbyCastilloJacobson9-2

7 Spa CityGarciaKenneally10-1

5 BackgroundBowenPuhich15-1

3 Mystic NightCabreraMott15-1

8 The Whitmore. Grade III. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

TEJANO TWIST** had a three-race win streak snapped when finishing second behind a heavily-favored winner in the King Cotton. FLASH OF MISCHIEF disappointed in the slop in the King Cotton, but he earned triple digit Beyer figures in two recent sprint stake victories. COGBURN won a fast allowance race in his return from nine months on the bench, and the consistent and determined sprinter may be this good.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Tejano TwistArrietaHartman3-1

7 Flash of MischiefTorresBroberg9-2

9 CogburnSantanaAsmussen7-2

4 Edge to EdgeJuarezHartman4-1

1 SpanksterCabreraLukas8-1

8 Pirate RickBejaranoCash12-1

3 Miles AheadGarciaMcGee15-1

10 MorelloPratAsmussen15-1

5 Empire of GoldLuzziEoff15-1

6 Baytown BearEnriqueMcEntee20-1

9 The Essex Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

LAST SAMURAI** overcame a slow start winning the Razorback Handicap last month, and the horse for course won the GII Oaklawn Handicap in 2022. VITTORIO finished second behind a talented runner in a strong allowance tuneup at Gulfstream, and he represents the stable of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. FORZA DI ORO led past every pole but the last one when narrowly defeated in the GIII Louisiana at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Last SamuraiTorresLukas5-2

2 VittorioGarciaMott3-1

7 Forza Di OroGerouxCox7-2

1 Silver ProspectorSantanaAsmussen6-1

6 Necker IslandJuarezHartman8-1

9 Keystone FieldCastilloMaker15-1

8 Tawny PortBejaranoCox15-1

4 Call Me FastArrietaPuhich15-1

5 Classic CausewayPratMcPeek15-1

3 Rated R SuperstarCabreraVillafranco20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

RUNNINTHESTREETS** showed promise in two races last winter at Oaklawn, and she is an upset candidate if stronger and faster as a 4-year-old. HAYTHERE JOGEEGIRL broke slow and encountered traffic nearing the turn in a deceptively good third-place finish. MAGNOLIA MAE showed improved early speed in a clear second-place finish, and she keeps winning rider David Cabrera.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 RunninthestreetsJordanAnderson8-1

4 Haythere JogeegirlCastilloPrather3-1

11 Magnolia MaeCabreraVance7-2

13 Street PainterTorresDiodoro5-2

7 Diamond GrandQuinonezCravens9-2

9 NgalaBejaranoMoquett6-1

8 Gold StrategyArrietaHornsby12-1

1 Music MistressDe La CruzMcKellar15-1

3 Kokomo StarletCourtJackson12-1

6 Wild RoseyJuarezCalhoun15-1

10 Delta MoonPusacChleborad20-1

12 Count It All JoySantanaAltamirano20-1

5 Melania TGallardoTranquilino30-1

14 Mo Wanna GoHarrRoberts30-1



