Starting Monday, all lanes of West 13th Street between South Woodrow Street and Jones Street in Little Rock will be closed for approximately 180 days as crews reconstruct sections of the West 13th Street bridge.

According to a tweet from the city on Thursday, drivers will be diverted from South Woodrow Street and Jones Street to West Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.

Local traffic will still be able to access private properties near the work zone, according to the city.