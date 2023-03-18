Superintendent McNulty out of running in Seattle

Charles McNulty, superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District, was in the running but was not selected for the chief executive position in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle.

The Northshore district School Board on Friday announced that Michael Tolley, the district's interim superintendent, would be the next superintendent pending the outcome of contract negotiations.

McNulty, Tolley and Jeanice Kerr Swift, superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan, were the three finalists for the job in the 22,000-student district. A total of 27 people had applied for the job that was vacated by Michelle Reid.

"On behalf of the School Board, I want to congratulate Mr. Tolley. We were fortunate to have an exceptional pool of highly qualified, equity-focused superintendent candidates to choose from -- and he rose to the top," Northshore Board President Jacqueline McGourty said in announcing the selection.

McNulty, 60, has been superintendent of the 11,742-student Pulaski County Special School District since July 2018.

He said Wednesday that the Washington job was a special opportunity and not at all a reflection on "the amazing work" he does in Arkansas.

McNulty attended high school and college in nearby Oregon and began his teaching career in another Washington state school district. He has a son who lives a short distance from the Northshore district.