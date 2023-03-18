Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Bella Vista

Leigha Stroud, 18, of 15461 Putman Road in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Stroud was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Conduff, 46, of 1100 N. 31st St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking. Conduff was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jonathan Jomi, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Jomi was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT