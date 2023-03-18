Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Leigha Stroud, 18, of 15461 Putman Road in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Stroud was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Conduff, 46, of 1100 N. 31st St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with stalking. Conduff was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jonathan Jomi, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Jomi was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.