Tools & Toys: Kohler Salute Glass Sink and Good Green Cleaner Bathroom Tub & Tile Cleaner

Kohler Salute Glass Sink

What's to love: A beautiful glass sink inspired by the shape of a coupe champagne glass, perfect for small bathrooms.

What does it do: The ribbed bowl-style sink is 15 inches across and has a scalloped rim. The glass surface is durable and easy to clean. The company says the sinks are handcrafted in small batches by expert glass makers, featuring bubbles, textures, and other markings, unique to each individual piece. They are available in several colors including ice and translucent sapphire. List price for the sink is $655. For more information and to see all the available colors visit kohler.com.

Good Green Cleaner Bathroom Cleaner

What's to love: Cleans bathroom soap residue and grime with a plant-based formula.

What does it do: Good Green Cleaners use pods and recyclable bottles to help reduce waste. Users will be sent an empty reusable 32 ounce bottle and a reusable spray cap and a recyclable pod. The pod holds the concentrated bathroom cleaner. To use, fill the bottle with water and twist on the pod. This opens the pod allowing the cleaner to mix with the water. Pop off the pod and put on the spray cap and start cleaning. The company also makes Odor Eliminator & All-Purpose Cleaner, Glass & Multi Surface Cleaner and a Kitchen Cleaner & Degreaser using the same pod system. Prices start at $12.99. Visit goodgreencleaner.com for more information.