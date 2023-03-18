Two kayaks found on Beaver Lake, but kayakers remain missing Friday

ROGERS -- The search continued Friday on Beaver Lake for a father and son who disappeared after they went kayaking together.

Charles Morris, 47, and his son Charley Morris, 20, both of Kansas City, Mo., were reported missing about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A family member told officials the men had gone kayaking about 11 a.m. Thursday and were expected to return by 2 p.m. that day, Jenkins said.

Sheriff's Office deputies began searching Beaver Lake in the Lost Bridge area. Jenkins said deputies searched Thursday until it got dark.

"We had no entry point," Jenkins said. "We really didn't know where they went in the water at, so it left us guessing."

She said deputies found one kayak early on in the search, and it helped narrow down the search area.

"It just got too dark and the weather came in," Jenkins said. "That was one of the biggest things for us [Thursday night] was the weather coming in. The wind was simply not in our favor."

She said wind gusts were about 35 mph while the storm was coming in at about 60 mph.

The search resumed Friday morning, and the second kayak was found. Jenkins said the second one was located across the waterway from where the first one had been found. A jacket that one of the men had been wearing was found in an area between the kayaks, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said deputies are searching a 15-mile area between the land and water. They planned to use a K-9 dog Friday evening in the search, she said.

"We are going to get an article of clothing and go search some of the land areas where we located the kayaks," she said.

Jenkins said the search would resume today if the father and son are not found.

"We got a really good team, and these guys are really dedicated and doing their jobs," Jenkins said. "Their whole goal is to bring these two gentlemen home to their family."