Anniversaries

Su and Paul Lackey of the Glendale Community celebrated their 60th anniversary Saturday with a reception at the Lakewood Property Owners Association in North Little Rock. The couple were married March 22, 1963. She is the former Su Chung, and is retired from a career with Dillard's Department Stores. He is retired from a career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. They are the parents of Patricia Warren of Sherwood and Lisa McGriff of Star City. The couple have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.