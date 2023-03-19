Another day passes, no word on two men who went missing while kayaking on Beaver Lake

ROGERS -- The search for a father and son who went missing on Beaver Lake stretched into its third day Saturday with no news of the men being found.

Chuck Morris, 47, and his son Charley Morris, 20, both of Kansas City, Mo., were reported missing about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A family member told officials the men had gone kayaking about 11 a.m. Thursday and were expected to return by 2 p.m. that day, Jenkins said.

Sheriff's Office deputies began searching Beaver Lake in the Lost Bridge area Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office did not provide an update on the search Saturday.

Chuck Morris is a percussionist for the band Lotus, described as an instrumental electronic jam band on the group's Wikipedia page.

In a post on its Facebook page Saturday, the band stated: "We have no new information at the moment. A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe drive to provide financial support to Chuck's immediate family."

That GoFundMe page at gofund.me/bd9a1acf had attracted more than $26,000 in donations as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff's Office deputies found one of the Morris' kayaks Thursday night. The other kayak was found Friday morning, Jenkins said. A jacket that one of the men had been wearing was found in an area between the kayaks, she said.

A prayer vigil for the men was held Saturday afternoon at Lost Bridge.