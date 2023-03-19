Applause, applause





No saints, no sinners ... "just" an ovation. Which, according to Merriam-Webster, is defined as "an expression or demonstration of popular acclaim especially by enthusiastic applause."

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre hosted its applause-worthy Ovation! gala (a reimagining of the theater's longtime Saints & Sinners ball, and billed as "equal parts unique and elegant") March 4 in the theater's downtown Little Rock building. Guests were treated to specialty cocktails, dinner from Heritage Catering, and luxury auction and drawing items ... including a drawing for a 2023 Lexus NX, compliments of Parker Lexus.

Highlighting the evening was Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley's performance of "The Best Is Yet to Come -- The Music of Cy Coleman," which included songs from Coleman's musicals. Along with the "Porgy & Bess" and "The Lion King" alumnus, "a who's who of local divas" performed.

An after-party concluded the event -- which, according to a follow-up email from The Rep, exceeded its fundraising goal.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Ovation!







