ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arkansas Public Theatre stages premiere of ‘Unfit’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Unfit' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre stages the world premiere of "Survival of the Unfit" by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 30-April 1 and 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers.

The play focuses on Samuel, a 38-year-old substitute teacher/Uber driver/supermarket bagger/hair stylist, still living at home with his parents, who in introducing to them his new girlfriend reveals the underlying dysfunction that has held him back from growing up.

Tickets are $20-$40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

FILM: 'Hello Girls'

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens the documentary "The Hello Girls," a look at the 223 women the U.S. Army Signal Corps sent to France in 1918 as telephone operators to help win the Great War and their 60-year campaign to win recognition for their service, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of the museum's Movies at MacArthur series. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

Women of the Signal Corps ran Gen. John J. Pershing's switchboard at the First Army headquarters. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Courtesy of National Archives) ART: Conway competition

The Downtown Conway Farmers Market and Conway Alliance for the Arts are accepting submissions for the third annual Student Art Contest, open to any student between 10-18 currently attending a Faulkner County public, private or home school. Entry deadline is April 7. This year's theme is "Growing a Climate for Tomorrow," with a focus on farmers who are protecting and tending the land for future generations. First-, second- and third-place awards will be handed out in three age categories: 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18, with a $150 prize for best in show. The top 15 pieces in each age category will appear in a gallery show. An online submission form, contest requirements and more information are available at conwayarts.org.

AUDITIONS: 'The Shadow Box'

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for "The Shadow Box" by Michael Cristofer at 7 p.m. March 27 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and a rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering — download and take the packet to auditions. Production dates will be May 5-7 and 11-13. Call (479) 631-8988 for more information.

ETC.: Spring-break activities

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will offer free, artistic spring-break activities for visitors of all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, inspired by the center's current exhibition, "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights," a collection of 18 art quilts — commissioned especially for the exhibit — created by 16 world-renowned fiber artists.

Participants can create a fabric square representing an issue they care about or their vision for a better future. Materials will be provided. Each square will be photographed and included in a community photo quilt. Visitors can also create an origami lotus that will be installed in the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art's new Art Garden, a community-created art installation that will be part of the museum's grand opening on April 22.

Visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org or facebook.com/clintoncenter.

Thea scholarships

Thea Foundation has awarded scholarships to 36 graduating Arkansas high school seniors in five categories in its 2022-23 competition, inspired by the theme "Prodigious Resilience":

◼️ Performing Arts

1. $10,000 — Campbell Yung, Little Rock Christian Academy 2. $9,000 — Christina Myers, Lakeside High School, Hot Springs 3. $8,000 — Mya Sanders, Hot Springs High School 4. $7,000 — Faith Cureton, Van Buren High School 5. $6,000 — Brooklyn Courtney-Moore, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock 6. $3,000 — Peyton Lyons, Fayetteville High School 7. $3,000 — Lucy Jolley, Robinson High School, Little Rock 8. $3,000 — Audrey Swain, Conway High School 9. $3,000 — Brennan Wilkins, Lakeside High School 10. $3,000 — Emily Cross, Clarksville High School

◼️ Visual Arts

1. $10,000 — McKenzie Young, Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood 2. $9,000 — Jay Decker, Cabot High School 3. $8,000 — Skie Edwards, North Little Rock High School 4. $7,000 — Roman Kresse, Central High School, Little Rock 5. $6,000 — Grace Moore, Life Way Christian, Bella Vista 6. $3,000 — Macy Brookhouser, Life Way Christian, Centerton 7. $3,000 — Isabella Hamilton, Central High School, Little Rock 8. $3,000 — Alyssa Jaggermauth, Arkansas Arts Academy, Rogers 9. $3,000 — Angelina Parker, Van Buren High School 10. $3,000 — Irien Rogers, North Little Rock High

◼️ Creative Writing

1. $10,000 — Clarke Preston, North Little Rock High 2. $9,000 — Olivia Lessel, Little Rock Christian Academy 3. $8,000 — Shelby Hill, Harding Academy, Searcy 4. $7,000 — Gautami Lohakare, Central High School, Little Rock 5. $6,000 — Alexandria Lowery, Riverview High School, Judsonia 6. $3,000 — Elizabeth Clark, Conway High School 7. $3,000 — Emily Staggs, Batesville Charter High School 8. $3,000 — Faith Hilvert, Mountain Home High School 9. $3,000 — Cassidy Tucker, Arkansas Arts Academy, Bella Vista 10. $3,000 — Natalie Waggoner, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville

◼️ Film

1. $10,000 — John Ghormley, Conway High 2. $9,000 — Alexandra Duran, Rogers High School 3. $8,000 — Bekah Jackson, Central High School, Little Rock

◼️ Fashion

1. $10,000 — Hailey Enggano, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, Little Rock 2. $9,000 — Eureka Smith, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs 3. $8,000 — Avery Henley, Batesville Charter High School

A total of 464 students from 87 cities across Arkansas applied for a chance at a total of $219,000 worth of scholarships. The complete list of winners, along with samples of their work, is available at the foundation's blog, theafoundation.org/blog-1.



