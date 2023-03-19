The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 9

Arie Abels and Charles Perryman, Little Rock, son.

March 10

Stephanie and Benjamin Jennings, Clarendon, daughter.

March 12

Katherine and Nick Andrews, Little Rock, daughter.

Tabrian Durham and Eddie Pride, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 14

Maria Schoneck and Andrew Elgen, Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

March 8

Loretta and Omero Garcia, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 10

Toneebriauna Ross and Adrian Monk, Jacksonville, daughter.

March 13

Kiesha Walker and Quintarrius Caldwell, Jacksonville, son.

Myeesha and Christopher Jenkins, Lonoke, daughter.

Jada Perkins and James Lewis, North Little Rock, son.

Lashonia and Marcus Williams, Sherwood, daughter.

March 14

Luzviminda and Paul Whitfield, Cabot, son.

March 15

Marina and Wesley Owens, Beebe, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 11

Destiny Dawn and Noah McCollum, Bigelow, son.

Janell and Marcellus Carpenter, Little Rock, son.

March 14

Allussa and Stanley Hardwick, Little Rock, son.

Kenya Chandler and Ellis Sutton, Jacksonville, son.

Stephanie and David Miller, Little Rock, daughter