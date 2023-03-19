Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Luke KO Construction Management, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 810 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $160,471.

Mercedes Field, 500 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $160,000.

O'Reilly Build, 16100 Chenal Valley Drive, Little Rock, $158,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building, 48 Overlook Drive, Little Rock, $950,000.

H A Custom Homes, LLC, 36 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $875,000.

River Valley Builders, 2401 N. Pierce St., Little Rock, $425,000.

Archie Dr. Hearne, 1865 Ringo, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 319 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $277,725.

All In One Properties, Inc., 1914 Dennison St., Little Rock, $254,112.

Kevin Hughes Construction, 3917 Valley View Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 147 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $208,000.

Terra Firma Project, 710 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $196,000.

Gabe Holmstrom, 121 N. Park St., Little Rock, $165,000.

Arkansas Homes, 4105 W. 10th St., Little Rock, $80,000.