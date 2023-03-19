The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

5217 W. 28th St., residential, Porchia Johnson, 4:46 p.m. March 11, property valued at $2,101.

3400 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Quemesha Smith, 8 p.m. March 11, property valued at $603.

9 Bryn Mawr Dr., residential, Jonathan Hayes, 4:36 p.m. March 13, property valued at $11,600.

3902 Wilder St., residential, Eric Fay, 4:37 p.m. March 13, property valued at $150.

72205

300 S. Monroe St., residential, Eric Simmons, 11:59 a.m. March 13, property valued at $300.

72211

420 Markham Mesa Place, residential, Naomi Smith, 3:56 p.m. March 11, property value unknown.

13800 Napoleon Road, residential, Angela Baca, 6:51 p.m. March 13, property valued at $4,800.

72223

15501 Capitol Hill Blvd. residential, Shernetta Bogard, 8:10 a.m. March 10, property valued at $2,150.