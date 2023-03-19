BUSINESS PEOPLE

ACCOUNTING

James Churchwell has joined HCJ CPAs & Advisors PLLC as information technology manager.

BANKING

Allen Moore has joined FNBC Mountain Home as senior vice president, commercial lender.

LAW

Brett W. Taylor a n d Mary E. Buckley have been promoted from associates to directors of the firm of Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, P.C. (CGWG).

NONPROFIT

Cheryl B. Gittens, Ed.D., has joined the Clinton Presidential Center’s management team as senior director of Learning Programs and Partnerships, and Faith Mc-Gown will serve as director of development.

REAL ESTATE

Eric Varner has been elected as vice president at Kelley Commercial Partners.

TECH SERVICES

Mainstream Technologies has hired Tony Peavey as software developer.

UTILITIES

Conway Corp. has promoted Daniel Lawrence from plant operator to superintendent, Water Plant. Conway Corp also promoted Electric Department employees Blake Henderson and Kolt Weatherley to apprentice lineman 4 and Tylor McPherson, Cody Tackett and Kyle Troxler to apprentice lineman 2.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@ arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.