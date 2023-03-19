Business people Northwest Arkansas

Samantha Thomas has been named as president and chief executive officer of Shipping Connections, Inc. of Centerton, a full-service freight brokerage company. Thomas has served the company since 2012 in multiple areas of operations.

Randall Ebsen has been named chief financial officer for Shipping Connections, Inc. Ebsen has more than 20-years' experience in the trucking industry, joining the company in 2007 in the accounting department.

Aaron Nolan has been hired as the new communications director for Downtown Bentonville Inc. In this role, he will guide the organization's weekly television show, which will air at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on KFSM-TV beginning in April. Nolan has a background in local, state, and national broadcast news.

Tabitha McFadden has been named vice president of people and finance for avad3 Event Production. McFadden brings her experience in people and administration to the role, as well as a wide range of experience in operations, project management, marketing, and events.

