Club news: MUFON, QUILT, Hill Hikers, Garden Club

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 21 in the Ziegler Reception Room at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The speakers will be Lindsley and Stephen Smith, who will be discussing their recently published book, "Stateswomen: A Centennial History of Arkansas Legislators, 1922-2022." They have included some other significant women in Arkansas history as well as legislators. The Smiths' book may be purchased from a Pearl Bookstore representative and signed at the meeting.

Lunch may be purchased at the library deli and brought to the Ziegler Reception Room.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on March 22 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments.

There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: Email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet March 22 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Joal Miller, who is the BVGC plant sale chairman. His discussion topic will be "From Greenhouse to Garden: the Lifecycle of Our Plant Sale Beauty." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture: Growing Vegetables."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: Visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

QUILT

Quilters United In Learning Together will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale. Come at 6 p.m. to sign up for programs and mingle. The program will feature Merrie Ford of Kansas City, Mo., whose theme will be "I love chocolate: Making brown fabric a delicious choice." Ford, a Laura Heine certified teacher, will also teach a Collage Techniques workshop on March 24 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Preregistration is required. Nonmembers may attend for a $10 fee. Membership is $30 per year.

March 23 is the last day to turn in donations of handmade and small quilt auction items for the quilt boutique for the QUILT show April 21-22 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Information: email quiltguildnwa@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. Agenda topics will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, an update on the Pathways to Disclosure Project, book reports and a report on the MUFON Observer Network for members.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. March 27 in Sengel Hall in St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Kathi Eubank, a member of the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges, will be the guest speaker. She will review the judging process and will alleviate the fear of entering a quilt in a show, describe the criteria used to judge the quilts and the elements of a ribbon-winning quilt. A question-and-answer session will follow the program.

Information: email admin@calicocutups.com.

Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Bentonville Public Library. Mark Olsen, the ambassador for the genealogy software Family Tree Maker, will present a program on "An Introduction to Family Tree Maker Update 24.1." He has been their ambassador since 2016 and has worked in the genealogy industry since 2007.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. Everyone is welcome.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Dr. William Piston and will be titled "We Gave Them Thunder: Maramduke's Raid and the Civil War in Missouri and Arkansas."

Piston is a native of Johnson City, Tenn. He received a B.A. and an M.A. from Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. In 1988 he joined the History Department at Missouri State University, teaching courses in the Civil War and American military history until his retirement in 2017. He is the current president of the Civil War Round Table of the Ozarks and vice president of the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Foundation. He is the author, co-author, and editor of numerous books and articles.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@gmail.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Pat Rohling from Valley Center, Kan. Her message is titled "A Girl Named Peaches."

Just in time for spring, the special feature will be "Gardening Secrets" by Gwen Kerr.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by noon April 7.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Women's Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus invites women to attend rehearsals at 12:30 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 619-9668 or email kmdgs97@yahoo.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The chorus currently is in need of women who typically sing second alto or tenor in the bass clef or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections.

No previous experience or tryouts are required.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.