McGehee school board meets

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. March 27 at the high school library. The agenda includes an award presentation, administrator's reports, financial statement and executive session, according to a news release.

Hidden Figures event to celebrate local women

The city of Pine Bluff will host a Women's Hidden Figures Celebration in honor of Women's History Month. The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The public is invited to attend and learn about hidden figures in Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

"This special town hall event will recognize and celebrate extraordinary women in Pine Bluff, whose impact has contributed to the well-being and success of the community. The women who will be recognized represent a wide range of professions, including marketing, healthcare, retail, the food service industry, and more," according to the release.

UAPB to host mental health awareness

The Counseling and Student Wellnessness and UAPB Title IX Office will host Mental Health Awareness presentations at 6 p.m. March 27-30 at the STEM Conference Room, 1500 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive.

Topics and include:

March 27 -- Suicide Prevention Day, Kymara Seals of the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project;

March 28 -- Substance Abuse Day.

March 29 -- Sexual Assault and Men's Mental Health Day.

March 30 -- Women's Mental Health Day.

Details: (870) 575-8290.

Christian Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speaker will be Larissa Fore, director of the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center. There will also be a presentation by Cathie Dortch, founder and chief executive officer of the Commission Fields project at Little Rock, according to a news release.

The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Hashbrown ham casserole, spring salad, strawberries, breadstick, angel food cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- Cheeseburger pie, creamed peas, herbed potatoes, wheat bread, pineapples, and milk.

Wednesday -- Pinto beans with ham, spinach topped tomatoes, cornbread, lemonade pie, and milk.

Thursday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed vegetables, tossed salad with Italian dressing, brownie muffin, and milk.

Friday -- Sliced turkey with gravy, sweet potatoes, cream-style corn, roll, apple crisp, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.