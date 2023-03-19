Convention Center ready for spring

Coming off of the good news of a Marriott convention center hotel in the near future, the Pine Bluff Convention Center is booked and busy this spring season after hosting a successful 5A basketball tournament.

Kicking off the busy season was the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Distinguished Gentlemen banquet. The following day the Arkansas Department of Education Priority Schools hosted a three-day conference.

"The hosting of the ADE Teachers Conference March 12-14 [involved] 500 teachers with over 250 rooms at local hotels," said Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey. "This is great news for Pine Bluff and the convention center."

McCorvey is really excited about the exposure the community will receive by hosting a nationally known event after a problem occurred with the original host. The USA Gymnastics Arkansas State Meet is being held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center until Monday.

"This is a state meet involving over 735 participants," said McCorvey. "Family and friends of these participants will be in the city of Pine Bluff from around the state of Arkansas using local hotels and patronizing local restaurants, not to mention visiting local businesses."

This event, according to McCorvey, is generally held at University of Arkansas, Little Rock; however, a problem with the arena floor caused the event to consider another venue.

"Hot Springs was the other city under consideration," said McCorvey. "The Pine Bluff destination won the bid."

Another exciting event scheduled is the Sahara Shrine Circus. The circus will be in town making a stop at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on April 1st and 2nd with more than 10 action-packed performances.

Some of the performances include America's Got Talent Extreme Winner, Colby El LOKO GORT, The Nuclear Aerialist Stunt Girls, The Unbelievable Globe Of Death Stunts, BMX Freestyle, Chicago All Stars Acrobatic Stunt Team, BEE and Optimus.

Other events hosted in April include the THV 11 Weather Team Public Forum, City of Pine Bluff Health Fair and Micro Wrestling Federation. May will kick off with the 2023 Business Exposition followed by several graduations including the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Spring Commencement.

As the summer months roll around, McCorvey said they already have some days filled like the Commissioner of State Lands of Arkansas public sale.

"We are on a roll," said McCorvey, who added that the hotel is now in its paperwork phase for financing. "Perhaps other groups in the state of Arkansas will take note and consider Pine Bluff in the near future when the hotel is open."