Education notebook: District, energy firm agree to deal

District, energy firm agree to deal

The Little Rock School Board agreed last week to a no-cost contract with Entegrity Energy Partners of Little Rock for an energy audit and project proposal with an eye toward a possible second contract to have Entegrity design and implement energy- and water-conservation measures.

The audit will in part evaluate solar options to maximize the Little Rock School District's energy and cost sayings, including the use of off- and on-site solar arrays.

The School Board for the 21,000-student school system in September directed Superintendent Jermall Wright and his staff to solicit proposals from energy service companies to evaluate the district's energy consumption and propose how to meet at least some of those energy demands with solar power.

The district received five responses to the request for proposals. A district committee interviewed three of the responders, according to documents presented to the School Board in support of the Entegrity recommendation.

The School Board authorized the request for proposals last year at the urging of Central High School's Young Leftist Club and others who had appealed to the board to consider alternative, sustainable energy sources.

2 state schools awarded grants

An Arkansas school district and a school are among 20 schools and districts in the nation selected to receive grants to create in-school spaces for students to reset at times of anxiety, frustration and anger.

Woods Elementary School in Fort Smith and the Cutter Morning Star School District are in line for "Calm Room" matching grants of up to $5,000. The grants are to help schools establish therapeutic spaces for students who need to regain composure for classroom instruction.

The Cook Center for Human Connection, a Utah-based nonprofit organization focused on mental health and suicide prevention, is the grant provider.

More than 200 schools applied, and those that demonstrated the greatest need and ability to make an immediate impact were selected as grant winners, according to the Cook Center.

Texarkana school names principal

Brad Bailey has been selected to be the new principal of Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Superintendent Becky Kesler said last week.

Robin Hickerson, who has served in the role as high school principal and assistant superintendent, has announced plans to retire from the district, effective June 30.

Bailey has worked since 2021 as assistant superintendent of operations/Title IX coordinator in the Lake Travis Independent School District in Texas.

From 2007 to 2021, Bailey held the positions of assistant principal and then principal at Texas High School in the Texarkana Independent School District. He began his career as a teacher/coach at Gillett Junior High and Gillett High School in Arkansas.