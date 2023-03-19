EDITORIAL: Shut up, they explain

"There is no character, howsoever good and fine, but it can be destroyed by ridicule, howsoever poor and witless."

--Mark Twain

The world does progress, doesn't it? Back in the day, 20-somethings went to college to learn. Now, 20-somethings have the world figured out, and they'll tell the universities and their professors what to think. And who to invite to speak to them.

What happened recently at Stanford University and to U.S. Circuit Court Judge Kyle Duncan pretty much sums up what those of us on the starboard side of politics think is wrong with (elite) higher education today. It is immature. It is insulting. It is aggressive. It is embarrassing. It is prolific.

It is so smug with self-satisfaction and misplaced righteousness that we're tempted to save these kinds of videos--they aren't rare--to show years from now at the class reunions of these "students" just to see if they blush. In a quarter-century, they may be capable of shame.

If you haven't seen the video, Google "Kyle Duncan Stanford" and the video will pop up. This judge was invited by the university to speak to students, and students showed up. Mostly to heckle and prevent him from getting a conservative word in edgewise.

A "diversity dean"--who knew the diversity officer at any school would rise as far as dean?--started the whole bizarre episode by reading a prepared statement in front of the judge that lectured him on his many weaknesses, including that his invited presence made her uncomfortable. Of course.

To put too fine a point on it: Judge Duncan was invited to speak to a class of future lawyers by the school's Federalist Society chapter, and never got the chance to give his speech. The widely shared video shows him being heckled. The judge told a newspaper later that he thought the incident was a "bizarre therapy session from hell." It reminds one of the Red Chinese "struggle sessions" in the Mao era and error.

Is this what they are learning in American law schools . . . . Or at least at Stanford Law? (We haven't heard of anything like this at UALR.)

What kind of lawyers is Stanford hoping to put out? Or Yale? Remember, back in 2022, a panel discussion at Yale--featuring somebody from the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom--met with fierce protest. These stories are coming over the wires with more regularity.

Are lawyers--advocates who are to spot arguments in favor of their clients, and see things from multiple points of view, and look in advance for arguments from the opposition, and who are not only supposed to be good at speaking but listening, all the better to use their analytical skills in paperwork and the courtroom, and be experts at not only disagreement but civil disagreement at that--to be spared different views in their education? It sure seems that way at certain universities.

Maybe if they're caught in a bind before a judge in a few years, they can show their diploma from Stanford and tell Your Honor that they have a constitutional right against curve balls thrown their way.

After the insult to Judge Duncan, the law school dean at Stanford apologized to him, which recommends the dean. Students there protested the apology.

Back to the video: Maybe worse than heckling were the young people who took the opportunity given by their educators to walk out of the judge's presence before he attempted to speak. Backpacks on their shoulders, they were simply too pure to hear a federal judge speak from a point of view not their own. Nope, not gonna listen to you. We can only imagine what our J-school dean would have said if we'd walked out on an editor who was invited to speak.

Public debate is close to being dead, and it may be taking its last breaths at elite law schools. Those who aren't berating or heckling guests might be too afraid to stand up to the mob, because their own moral character might be targeted.

Opening your mind to other views to broaden your perspective used to be a large part of the university experience. That appears to be in the past, now that 20-somethings have figured everything out.