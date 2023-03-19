Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

CHARTWELLS @ SOUTHWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4200 S. Fir St. Date of follow-up inspection March 14. No violations reported. Automatic dishwasher is not being used at this time until it can be repaired. Establishment is using disposable trays and washing other needed items in the three compartment sink.

LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection March 8. Chicken (122 degrees F) and chicken (121 degrees F) in the hot holding areas are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that the chicken was cooked about 15 minutes prior to inspector temping the chicken. Chicken was reheated to 183 and 167 degrees F. Observed some cut fruit and vegetables in the Legends Bar area dated more than 7 days ago. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within 7 days. The cut fruit and vegetables held for more than 7 days in the cooler were discarded during inspection. Observed personal items being stored on the racks by the potatoes. Personal items were moved during inspection.

QUAPAW KITCHENS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection March 8. Observed bulk not labeled. Bulk FOOD that is available for CONSUMER self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the information in plain view of the CONSUMER by using (1) The manufacturer's or processor's label that was provided with the FOOD; or (2) A card, sign, or other method of notification that includes the appropriate information. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

THE RED OAK STEAK HOUSE, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection March 8. Observed bulk container not labeled. Bulk FOOD that is available for CONSUMER self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the information in plain view of the CONSUMER by using (1) The manufacturer's or processor's label that was provided with the FOOD; or (2) A card, sign, or other method of notification that includes the appropriate information.

ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 6. Facility did not have an established health reporting policy. Facility must have an established health reporting policy for a FOOD EMPLOYEE or CONDITIONAL EMPLOYEE that requires them to notify the person in charge of: symptoms of foodborne illness; the diagnosis of a reportable foodborne illness by a health practitioner; exposure to food or settings where there is confirmed disease outbreak. Observed some single use containers in the reach in freezer being reused. Single service items may not be reused.