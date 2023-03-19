FYI Calendar: Beatlemania comes to King Opera House, YAG presents ‘Phantom Tollbooth’

March 19 (Sunday)
Spring Break Scavenger Hunt -- Daily through March 25, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
March 20 (Monday)
Walk & Stretch -- 9:30 a.m. March 20 & March 22, Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Spring Break Craft-A-Thon -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.
March 21 (Tuesday)
AARP Free Tax Assistance -- 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday & Friday, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Yoga at The Mill -- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, The Mill co-working space at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. 434-8631.
Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.
RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.
March 22 (Wednesday)
Llama Crafternoon -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Games & Gab -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.
March 23 (Thursday)
Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Card Class -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Paper Marbling Bookmarks -- 2-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Book Signing -- With Anita Paddock, author of "A Killing Spree," 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; books will be for sale. 783-7841.
Movie Night at the Bakery -- Presented by Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through June 29, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.
"Our Planet Live In Concert" -- Hosted by the series composer and Academy Award-winner Steven Price, with a live orchestra and on-screen narration from David Attenborough, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center. $30-$50. fortsmithconventioncenter.org.
March 24 (Friday)
Toddler Tours -- For ages 2-5, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.
Gallery Tours -- For school groups and adults, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.
Author Talk -- With Royal Wade Kimes, 6 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Glow In The Dark Paint Class -- 7 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $35. thegalleryongarrison.com.
March 25 (Saturday)
Third Street Fair -- 8 a.m.-6 p.m., North Third Street in Fort Smith. facebook.com/events/5890893347644425.
RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Women's History Month -- With speaker Ben Boulden, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $10 nonmembers. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com.
Everyday India -- With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $55. ozarkfolkways.org.
Beatlemania 64 -- A live multi-media concert experience taking audiences back to the Beatles' heyday in 1964, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$50. kingoperahouse.com; Arts On Main at 474-7768; or at the door.
March 26 (Sunday)
"B" Movie Bingo -- With a screening of "The Giant Claw" (1957), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.
March 31 (Friday)
"The Phantom Tollbooth" -- Presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. March 31; 2 & 7 p.m. April 1; 2 p.m. April 2, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$15. weareyag.com.
