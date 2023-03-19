FYI Calendar: Dig for arrowheads at Museum of Native American History

March 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Death on the Line" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 2 p.m., The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $5-$10. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater/.

Annual Meeting -- Of the Bella Vista Historical Museum with Randy McCrory speaking on the burning of Bentonville during the Civil War, 2 p.m., at the museum in Bella Vista. Free. 855-2335 or bellavistamuseum@gmail.com.

Fishing Panel -- With Peyton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale; Beaver Lake bass angler, Nick Frakes of Rogers; and owner of Fish On guide service, Jon Conklin of Goshen, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Meet the Author -- With Karen Kilroy, author of "Blockchain Tethered AI," 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerslibrary.org.

"The Emotional Support Tour" -- With John Crist, 4 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29.75 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

March 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Equinox Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Art Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 21 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Break Movies -- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Bluebird, Bluebird" by Attica Locke, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 22 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club -- 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Spring Break Classes -- 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., through March 26, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Spring Break Movies -- "Strange World," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Talk -- With Sonia Sotomayer, 3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Winslow's Petticoat Government" -- Part of the Not Strictly History series, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

March 23 (Thursday)

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory -- With the movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and a hot chocolate bar, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Teen Movie Marathon -- The first three "Shrek" movies, noon-5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; dinner provided. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Live Music -- With Good Medicine, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Break Movies -- "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club -- With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of "The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 23-24, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Signing -- With Anita Paddock, author of "A Killing Spree," 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; books will be for sale. 783-7841.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Back to Basics Ballroom Dance -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

March 24 (Friday)

Creative Mornings -- A monthly breakfast series, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free but registration required. faylib.org.

Art In Bloom -- With flowers, live music, artmaking in the studios, rare book displays, and family activities uniting the power of art and the beauty of nature, March 24-27, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live Music -- With Bruce Allen & Kirk Lanier, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art By The Glass -- Floral Libations, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FUJI||||||||||TA -- Yosuke Fujita and his handcrafted 11-pipe organ, 8 p.m., Rodehouse at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$30. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

March 25 (Saturday)

Driving Tour of Bella Vista -- 8:45 a.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335 or 812-899-2049.

Walking Tour of Bentonville -- 9:30 a.m., Bentonville History Museum, 416 S. Main St. $15. bentonvillehistorymuseum.org.

Kite Festival -- Sponsored by KaleidoKites, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

LEGO Club -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Friends' Premium Pop-Up Book Sale -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Women's History Month -- With speaker Ben Boulden, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $10 nonmembers. Email info@fortsmithmuseum.com.

Live Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Enticement of Lace -- With the Dogwood Lace Guild, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Everyday India -- With Chef Anjana Mukhopadhyaya, 5-8 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $55. ozarkfolkways.org.

Beatlemania 64 -- A live multi-media concert experience taking audiences back to the Beatles' heyday in 1964, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $25-$50. kingoperahouse.com; Arts On Main at 474-7768; or at the door.

March 26 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Keefer Dean Roach & Nick Clark, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Plant Exchange -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Don House, author of "Letters to Dan," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

March 27 (Monday)

Auditions -- For "The Shadow Box," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Performances May 5-13. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Arkansas Archaelogy Month — Including a chance to dig for modern-made arrowheads, through March, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.



