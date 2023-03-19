In the News

Joshua Isaac Nichols, the son of imprisoned Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, added to an extensive rap sheet by pleading guilty in Las Vegas in the kidnapping and armed robbery of a 67-year-old jeweler in a deal that means at least five years in prison.

Nathaniel Getz, whose mother was among the 10 people killed at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket, is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over the "reckless" and "immoral" way it marketed the AR-556 pistol used in the massacre, following the litigation road map set by families of Sandy Hook victims.

Brian Kelsey, a former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws, is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he acted with "unsure heart and confused mind" after initially pleading innocent.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash, was returned to Michigan and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Patrick Baker, pardoned by Kentucky's former governor on state charges in a drug-robbery killing but then convicted for the slaying in federal court, saw his appeal rejected on every point and will spend 42 years in prison.

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, a former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans hospital, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for stealing patient information and passing herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer, collecting about $300,000 in benefits and donations.

Kyung Lah, a national correspondent for CNN, wrote "seriously -- this is ridiculous," after she and a producer had their luggage stolen from their rental car under the noses of security guards while the team was working on a story about street crime in San Francisco.

Steven Bansbach of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it's not uncommon for travelers to bring food from their native countries, and this time six giant African land snails were seized from a man who flew to Detroit from Ghana.

Myra Lacoste said she and her husband are "beyond ecstatic" as public outcry led Louisiana wildlife officials to reverse course and work out a permit so they can keep "Neuty," a 22-pound nutria, as a pet in their New Orleans-area home, where they're "anxious to hold him and smooch on him."