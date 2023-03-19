Insalaco receives Charlotte Gadberry Award





Vincent Insalaco was the honoree for this year's Charlotte Gadberry Award Presentation by the Acansa Arts Festival of the South. Named for the festival's founder, the award honors "extraordinary contributions to the artistic community in Central Arkansas."

The sixth annual award presentation, consisting of food, drink and live entertainment, took place March 8 at North Little Rock's Argenta Community Theater.

Insalaco co-founded the theater and serves as its producing artistic director. "Acansa is elated to applaud Vince Insalaco and his unwavering commitment to showcasing the local talent pool and creating arts education opportunities," according to the festival's website.

Proceeds from the event will support Acansa's Free Spring Break Art Camps hosted by Argenta Community Theater, Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









