LIVE! Music: Hill Records extends submission deadlines, Willie Nelson comes to Rogers, Melissa Etheridge to Eureka Springs

Now that the sun is shining brighter and temperatures are allegedly starting to warm, more and more venues are announcing lineups for spring and the local music scene is bustling.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson and the Family Outlaw Music Festival returns to the Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers this summer with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid at 6 p.m. June 29.

General ticket prices range from $39.50-149.50 plus applicable fees at amptickets.com or by calling the Walton Arts Center box office at 443-5600 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Melissa Etheridge

"The Only One" is coming to Eureka Springs.

Melissa Etheridge will play at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs. The Grammy Award-winning artist has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide for hits such as "I'm the Only One," "Come to My Window," and "I Want to Come Over," and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and cancer awareness.

Reserved tickets start at $89.50 plus fees and can be purchased online at tickets.thundertix.com.

Hill Records

University of Arkansas' student-run record label, Hill Records, has extended the deadline for submissions for an upcoming EP compilation. The submission period will run now through March 31.

Interested artists may submit one unreleased recording of an original song for consideration by the Hill Records team. During the selection process, preference will be given to Arkansan artists and artists affiliated with the UA. Submissions themselves will be evaluated based solely on musical quality and artistic merit.

Selected artists will be included on Hill Records' third compilation EP and offered live performance opportunities to promote the project. They will also have the opportunity to work with students studying the music industry for promotional services and future releases.

Additionally, selected artists may elect to purchase further label services in the future from Hill Records, such as media promotion, booking services and personalized artist development campaigns.

Instructions for submission can be found at hillrecords.uark.edu/submissions.

BENTONVILLE

Taj Farrant and Nathan Bryce play at 7 p.m. March 24 & 25; Roosevelt Collier plays at 7 p.m. March 28; Undone with dancers Olivia Ramsey, Sawyer Harvey, Marissa Culbreath, Logan Campbell and Mary Forest happens at 8 p.m. March 31; Tao of Lucy plays at 8 p.m. April 1 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23; Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Buddy Shute & the Motivators perform at 7 p.m. March 25 at Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren. buddyshute.com

Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. March 24; and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. March 25 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Some Guy Named Robb plays at 3 p.m. March 19; Git in the Truck plays at 5 p.m. March 24; Common Roots performs at 6 p.m. March 25; and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org. 479-253-7788

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE

Terra Studios will host art classes and live music each day of spring break. Performing are (weather permitting) Zane Jeffrey from 2-4 p.m. March 22; Good Medicine from 2-4 p.m. March 23; Bruce Allen with Kirk Lanier from 2-4 p.m. March 24; John & Betsy Tako from 1-3 p.m. March 25 and Keefer Dean Roach with Nick Clark from noon to 3 p.m. March 26. Free but tips and donations encouraged at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road, Fayetteville. usingart.org

Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for "Beneath the Starry Moonlight" at 5-6:30 p.m. April 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

TV Preacher, Stress Dream and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. March 25; Cola and OrOrOr play April 28 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. March 21; Water Liars play March 25, G Love & Special Sauce on March 28 and Brent Cobb on March 29, The Phase with Prop Hunter on March 30 and Hayes Carll with Melissa Carper on March 31 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Double Wide Trailer plays at 3 p.m. March 19; DJ Afrosia performs at 9 p.m. March 23; DJ Mixx Tenn spins at 9 p.m. March 24; Logan Hogue & The Blank Checks play at 10 p.m. March 24; DJ Cudcareless plays at 9 p.m. March 25 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Six Twelve Latin Dance night happens at 6 p.m. March 19; JR "The Piano Man" Neal plays at 6 p.m. March 21; Ben Harris does a solo guitar performance at 5 p.m. March 22; Asher Perkins performs at 6:30 p.m. March 23; Shira the Artist + Mr. Austin perform at 8 p.m. March 24; Circle of Thirds play at 8 p.m. March 25 and Jeremiah Griffin hosts acoustic picking circle at 2 p.m. March 26; Fourth Sunday with KeKe & Sky happens at 6 p.m March 26; Ben Harris is back at 5 p.m. March 29; Amy & Dave perform at 7 p.m. March 30; Latin Dance night starts again at 6 p.m. April 2 and James "Daddy" Miller performs at 6 p.m. April 4 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24; and The Dan Band with guest Poo Live Crew at 7:30 p.m. March 30; Coming up are Colton Dixon March 25; Houndmouth March 31; Bryce Vine April 1; Third Eye Blind April 5; Kiss Army April 7; Dawes April 11; Judah & the Lion April 15; The Wood Brothers April 18, Umphrey's McGee April 19; Lucero April 21, Shakey Graves April 30, moe May 2 and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

Jesse David plays at 7 p.m March 21; Ben Harris at 5 p.m. March 22; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. March 23; and Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. March 25 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25; Maddy Smith, March 31-April 1; Tom Thakker, April 7-8; Dale Jones, April 14-15; Keith Alberstadt, April 21-22; hypnotist Flip Orley April 28-29; Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; The Damn Quails perform at 7 p.m March 25; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23; STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4; UAFS Music and Theatre presents a Jazz Band Concert at 7 p.m. April 11, Jazz Catz at 7 p.m. April 13 and UAFS Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 18 at at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

ROGERS

The Beach / Jones / Nelson Trio performs at 6 p.m. March 23 at Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. in Rogers. digjazz.com/march-2023-jazz-jam.

Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet on May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Foo Fighters (sold out) June 14; The Avett Brothers June 17; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Fall Out Boy on July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khlifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner on July 15; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose on Aug. 20; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver on Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

Live! at Turnbow Park has also announced its upcoming season which opens with Funk Factory on April 27; Bonnie Montgomery, May 25; Ensemble Ibérica, June 29; Carver Commodore, July 27; Fayetteville Jazz Collective, Aug. 31; and Branjae on Sept. 28 at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Chris & Brian March 24; Piano Man JR Neal on March 25 and Dime Box Duo on March 31 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

Tyler Ross performs comedy on March 23; Day Peace on March 30; Stephen Taylor and Chase Shanahan on April 6; Mat Alano-Martin and Brett Jefries on April 13; Scott Eason on April 20 and Matt Stanton on April 27. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Shenandoah plays at 8 p.m. followed by Johnny Dale Roberts on March 23; Chayce Beckham performs at 9 p.m. followed by Johnny Dale Roberts on March 24; Dead Metal Society plays at 9 p.m. March 25; Bobby Degonia plays at 8 p.m. March 30; Stonehorse performs at 9 p.m. March 31 in Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

