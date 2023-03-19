LIVE! Music: Shenandoah performs a free concert in the River Valley

"Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "I Want to be Loved Like That" are just a few of the songs that will be in the air on March 24 at the Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland when Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. Original members Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire will perform for the free show at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

ELSEWHERE

Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22 and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis start at 8 p.m. March 24; The Damn Quails perform at 7 p.m March 25; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave.majesticfortsmith.com.

Joe Mack performs at 7 p.m. March 25 at Lost Trails Ranch, 8223 Youth Ranch Loop in Mulberry.

Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23; STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Tickets are on sale now for Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain April 20-23. Featured acts are Big Gigantic, Lettuce, The String Cheese Incident and The Floozies. Also playing are Andy Frasco & The U.N., Apashe, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams and so many more, including a set with the River Valley Comics. More information at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

