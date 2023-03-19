Local notes: OLLI, Nextup, class at Botanical Garden, more

NextUp

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of NextUp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women in business, will close out Women's History Month with the first large learning event of the year, "Collaborating Across Teams for Inclusion," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30.

Taking place at Metroplex Event Center in Rogers or virtually via Zoom, this learning event sponsored by Unilever will feature Tyson's global head of benefits, Renu Chhabra. She joins Tyson from McKesson, where she served as VP, Head of Corporate Benefits & Well-Being, and prior to McKesson, she was head of benefits for Comerica Bank and global benefits & M&A leader for CBRE.

An apt event tied to Women's History Month, as a recent McKinsey study revealed that women are demanding more from work and they're leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers to get it, citing the increasing importance of working for companies that that prioritize flexibility, employee well-being, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participants will learn firsthand how to best work together to make a collective impact on employee well-being and drive inclusion initiatives in the workplace.

Registration for the event, whether in-person or virtual, will be $20 for members and $40 for non-members. Lunch is included for in-person participants.

Information: nextupisnow.org.

Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is inviting members of the community who are interested in home gardening to attend their "Herb Window Garden Workshop" from 2 to 4 p.m. March 26 at garden at 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

Growing your own herbs is an easy way to save money, eat better and fresher, and add more color to your kitchen and your meals. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Director of Horticulture, Berni Kurz, will teach class participants all about growing their own herbs. Each guest will transplant herbs into a window planter to take home and use in their own home indoor window garden. All materials will be provided by BGO. Guests will also be served infused water and will receive recipes to utilize the herbs they will grow.

Tickets to "Herb Window Garden Workshop" are available for purchase on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks website. Tickets are $65 with a $15 discount for BGO members.

Information: at bgozarks.org/events.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Center at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

March 23: Not Just History But HER Story. In this class you will learn about the women and their efforts that helped make Fayetteville the place it is today. Pryor Center, 1 to 2 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

March 27: The Pryor Center's Story Vault. Learn how the David & Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral & Visual History is documenting and preserving the stories told by those who have experienced Arkansas history and culture. Pryor Center, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $15 members, $30 nonmembers.

March 28: Reviving the Art of Letter Writing. The NWA Letter Writing Society promotes letter writing with friends and family. Discover ways your writing interesting with mail art and ephemera. OLLI Office, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

March 30: How to Organize Your Life Into One Notebook. With this class you'll learn ways to keep track of everything you need to accomplish, get organized, prioritize tasks and stop misplacing information. 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; The City of Fayetteville Budget. Ward 2 Council member, Mike Wiederkehr, takes the class through an overview and analysis of the 2023 city budget. Drake Airfield, 1 to 3 p.m. $15 members, $30 nonmembers.

March 31: Philanthropy in Action. Walton Family Foundation Home Region Program Deputy Director, Jeremy Pate, offers a perspective on the Foundations mission to foster growth, strengthen community, advance economic growth and cultural vibrancy. Pryor Center, 10 to 11 a.m. Free to members, $15 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Red Cross

As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn't take a break. Blood products remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 27, NewLife Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road;

Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 24, Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Blvd.;

Centerton: 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Road;

Rogers: 1:30-5:30 p.m. March 22, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 27, Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.;

Fayetteville: 1-5 p.m. March 27, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

Information: redcrossblood.org.

CBCO

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson is once again uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), a supplier of blood, plasma and platelets to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, for the annual Bikers for Blood Drive.

The Bikers for Blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, 2409 Hudson Road in Rogers.

All blood donors will receive an exclusive 2023 Bikers for Blood T-shirt, a free $10 Pig Trail Harley Davidson gift card, while supplies last. Donors will also be entered in a drawing for a gift basket.

In addition, donors will also receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets to either The Scott Family Amazeum, The Discovery Center of Springfield or Beyond the Lens! Branson.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Photo identification required. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.

Information: cbco.org/bikersforblood or (417) 227-5506.