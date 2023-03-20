March Madness: Odds and Point Spread for the Sweet 16 Games

A thrilling opening weekend of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is winding down and several Sweet 16 matchups are set. Spreads are already available for a few of those matchups, which will take place Thursday and Friday.

The remaining teams are just two wins shy of a trip to the Final Four in Houston.

Alabama and Houston are the only No. 1 seeds still dancing as Purdue suffered an historic upset to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the Round of 64 and Kansas, the defending national champion, was bounced by No. 8 Arkansas in the Round of 32.

The most surprising team to advance to the second weekend of March Madness is No. 15 Princeton, which upset No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri. This is the third straight year in which a No. 15 seed reached the Sweet 16 after Saint Peter's did so in 2022 and Oral Roberts in 2021.

Princeton forward Caden Pierce (12) and guard Jack Scott (5) celebrate after defeating Missouri in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Odds for the Sweet 16 Games in the Men's NCAA Tournament

Thursday, March 23

No. 7 Michigan State (-1) vs. No. 3 Kansas State

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/No. 9 FAU vs. No. 4 Tennessee (TBD)

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn (-3.5)

No. 6 TCU/No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA (TBD)

Friday, March 24

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas (-4)

No. 5 Miami/No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 1 Houston (TBD)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No 1 Alabama (-6.5)

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton (TBD)

*odds subject to change

