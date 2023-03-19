Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 7-14.
March 7
Zachary Shane Watson, 23, Sallisaw, Okla., and Kelsey Chyenne Pope, 24, Arkoma, Okla.
Vasukumar Dilipbhai Patel, 25, and Jenikumari Gajendrasinh Mahida, 26, both of Fort Smith
Garrett Murphy Wilson, 23, Huntington, and Peyton Nicole Oldridge, 25, Charleston
Terrance Adam Eatmon, 44, Spiro, Okla., and Ashley Marie Yarbrough, 35, Fort Smith
March 8
James D. Hightower Jr., 75, and Alejandra Silva, 33, both of Fort Smith
Martin Anaya Mora, 30, and Maria Del Carmen Grano-Garcia, 19, both of Waldron
Gabriel Rayne Reynolds, 29, Ruston, La., and Krista LeeAnne Petit, 26, Fort Smith
Tyler Ray Ivy, 32, and Brandy Lee Cheire Chambers, 31, both of Van Buren
Sheldon Lee Reeves, 49, and Kristy Marie Hannibal, 43, both of Fort Smith
March 9
Cory Joe Chapman, 34, Fort Smith, and Hannah Katherine Pace, 25, Russellville
Ronald Gerard Hoffman, 57, and Janis Kay Tanksley, 54, both of Chickasha, Okla.
Jouret Le’Bron Touche Hines, 28, and Zoey Jeanne Heath, 19, both of McAlester, Okla.
March 10
Khampanh Douangpanya, 48, and Chomkham Khatthachanh, 45, both of Fort Smith
Cesar Antonio Salazar, 22, and Haruka Okutsu, 22, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Hensen Templeman, 32, and Jena Ann Garza, 29, both of Fort Smith
Jose Rafael Lopez-Arce, 38, and Iris Del Rosario Folgar Medina, 39, both of Fort Smith
Jeremy Christian Pool, 40, and Crystal Nichole Davis, 39, both of Greenwood
March 13
Dustin Rick Sheesley, 35, and Jatalia Kaye Lopez-Thornton, 34, both of Midwest City, Okla.
William Wayne Foster, 27, and Allissa Marie Turner, 27, both of Mounds, Okla.
Mark Bradley Green, 52, and Skyla Nicole Harris, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Jordan Zane Foster, 22, and Savannah Lynn Williams, 19, both of Fort Smith
Fallon Nicole Steffen, 40, and Michaiah Louise Tompkins, 25, both of Mansfield
Paul Alan Coker, 43, and Sara Michelle Harp, 41, both of Fort Smith
March 14
Jason Allen Shepard, 48, and Whitney Ann Bailey, 48, both of Stillwater, Okla.