Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 7-14.

March 7

Zachary Shane Watson, 23, Sallisaw, Okla., and Kelsey Chyenne Pope, 24, Arkoma, Okla.

Vasukumar Dilipbhai Patel, 25, and Jenikumari Gajendrasinh Mahida, 26, both of Fort Smith

Garrett Murphy Wilson, 23, Huntington, and Peyton Nicole Oldridge, 25, Charleston

Terrance Adam Eatmon, 44, Spiro, Okla., and Ashley Marie Yarbrough, 35, Fort Smith

March 8

James D. Hightower Jr., 75, and Alejandra Silva, 33, both of Fort Smith

Martin Anaya Mora, 30, and Maria Del Carmen Grano-Garcia, 19, both of Waldron

Gabriel Rayne Reynolds, 29, Ruston, La., and Krista LeeAnne Petit, 26, Fort Smith

Tyler Ray Ivy, 32, and Brandy Lee Cheire Chambers, 31, both of Van Buren

Sheldon Lee Reeves, 49, and Kristy Marie Hannibal, 43, both of Fort Smith

March 9

Cory Joe Chapman, 34, Fort Smith, and Hannah Katherine Pace, 25, Russellville

Ronald Gerard Hoffman, 57, and Janis Kay Tanksley, 54, both of Chickasha, Okla.

Jouret Le’Bron Touche Hines, 28, and Zoey Jeanne Heath, 19, both of McAlester, Okla.

March 10

Khampanh Douangpanya, 48, and Chomkham Khatthachanh, 45, both of Fort Smith

Cesar Antonio Salazar, 22, and Haruka Okutsu, 22, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Hensen Templeman, 32, and Jena Ann Garza, 29, both of Fort Smith

Jose Rafael Lopez-Arce, 38, and Iris Del Rosario Folgar Medina, 39, both of Fort Smith

Jeremy Christian Pool, 40, and Crystal Nichole Davis, 39, both of Greenwood

March 13

Dustin Rick Sheesley, 35, and Jatalia Kaye Lopez-Thornton, 34, both of Midwest City, Okla.

William Wayne Foster, 27, and Allissa Marie Turner, 27, both of Mounds, Okla.

Mark Bradley Green, 52, and Skyla Nicole Harris, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Jordan Zane Foster, 22, and Savannah Lynn Williams, 19, both of Fort Smith

Fallon Nicole Steffen, 40, and Michaiah Louise Tompkins, 25, both of Mansfield

Paul Alan Coker, 43, and Sara Michelle Harp, 41, both of Fort Smith

March 14

Jason Allen Shepard, 48, and Whitney Ann Bailey, 48, both of Stillwater, Okla.