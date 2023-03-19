NextUp Northwest Arkansas to host spring learning event

NextUp Northwest to host event

NextUp of Northwest Arkansas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women in business, will host "Collaborating Across Teams for Inclusion" from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m March 30 at Metroplex Event Center in Rogers and virtually via Zoom. This learning event will feature Tyson's global head of benefits, Renu Chhabra. Registration for the event, whether in-person or virtual, will be $20 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Lunch is included for in-person attendees.

Allgeier, Martin and Associates opens office

Allgeier, Martin and Associates, Inc. has opened an office in Bentonville at 1004 Beau Terre, Building E, Suite 507. The company serves both electrical and civil engineering needs and has additional offices in Missouri and Oklahoma. To learn more about the firm, visit www.amce.com or call (479) 321-5449.

Mobile Career Center comes to region

Insight Global will host a Northwest Arkansas "Be The Light" Tour 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. This experience will offer attendees free access to Insight Global's staffing experts and local partners, as well as personalized, one-on-one career counseling and readiness training. Free child care services will be provided, and additional supportive services will be available, including assistance for Spanish speakers, the hearing impaired and disabled.

