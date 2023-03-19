North Little Rock notebook

Performers set for Argenta Vibe

The Argenta Downtown Council and the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the lineup of the 2023 Argenta Vibe Music Series.

"We have an amazing line up this year that includes Traditional Mexican Mariachi Band, Bluegrass, Red Dirt Country, South Louisiana Cajun, Comedic Country, and our biggest draw last year, Shinyribs," said Chris Kent, executive director of the Argenta Downtown Council, in a statement.

The lineup is:

April 28 -- Shinyribs

May 26 -- Joya Azteca

June 23 -- Arkansauce

Aug. 25 -- Jason Boland and The Stragglers

Sept. 22 -- The Pine Leaf Boys

Oct. 27 -- The Cleverly's

The admission-free live music outdoor concert series will be at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. in North Little Rock on the fourth Friday of each month April through October, with a break in July due to the heat. The concerts will go from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., and vendors will sell food. Limited seating is available and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, organizers said.

Argenta Vibe Music Series is presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Series sponsors include the city of North Little Rock, North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Applied Technology Group, the arts organization ACANSA, Centennial Bank, Ben E. Keith Foods, 107 Liquor, Dogtowne Drygoods, Flyway Brewing and Alessi Keyes Construction.

Dinner to honor Humphrey, Smith

The second annual Shades of Red Dinner presented by Argenta Community Theater and North Little Rock City Council member Linda Robinson will honor former Circuit Court Judge Marion Humphrey and former North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith.

The evening will feature special guests, including North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, Circuit Judge Leon Johnson and North Little Rock City Clerk Diane Whitbey. Entertainment will include mezzo-soprano Satia Spencer and students from the Argenta Community Theater directed by Bridget Davis.

Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarship programs that allow students to take part in Argenta Community Theater arts programs each year. Information on tickets and donations is available from https://argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets/.