MOTOR SPORTS

Hill first in Xfinity race

Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third win in five races. Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions in doubleheader Xfinity and truck series races. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta. One of the cautions led a frustrated Josh Williams to make an unusual exit in the first stage, leaving his car parked on the start-finish line for dramatic effect. Four cautions in the first stage covered 26 of 40 laps, including a final yellow after debris came off Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet and he was ordered by NASCAR to park his vehicle. A frustrated Williams followed, but on his terms. He parked his car on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans, apparently delivered with sarcasm.

GOLF

Leishman’s lead at 2 shots

Marc Leishman opened with an eagle and held it together in the middle of his round for a 5-under 66 on Saturday, giving him a two-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round of LIV Golf Tucson. Leishman said he had fallen into a habit of letting a rough stretch ruin his round. The Australian dropped only one shot at the Gallery Golf Club and delivered one last birdie on the par-5 17th to reach 11-under 131. Garcia, whose last victory anywhere was in Mississippi more than two years ago, had a 65 that could have been slightly better if not for missing a 2-foot par putt on the 16th hole. He finished with a birdie on his last hole at No. 17. Garcia’s team, the Fireballs, had a one-shot lead in the team competition.

TENNIS

Medvedev’s streak at 19

Daniil Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Saturday for his 19th consecutive match victory of the year and a berth in the BNP Paribas Open final. Medvedev will play for the title today against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz defeated No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the other semifinal Saturday. Medvedev, the fifth seed, has dominated Tiafoe, winning all five of their career meetings, including 12 of 13 sets in the process. Medvedev’s winning streak dates to his title run in Rotterdam in February. He then won tournaments in Doha and Dubai. Now, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 is in position to add another one. Medvedev has proven resilient during the 12-day tournament in the Southern California desert. He overcame a badly twisted ankle and a cut thumb in two consecutive matches to power through to the final.

BASKETBALL

Western Kentucky hires Lutz

Western Kentucky hired Steve Lutz as the Hilltoppers’ coach on Saturday, quickly completing a national search a week after Rick Stansbury stepped down. Lutz guided Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Southeast Missouri State 75-71 on Tuesday for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory — a First Four matchup of No. 16 seeds. The Islanders then fell 96-75 to overall No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday. Lutz is 47-23 lifetime after two seasons at TAMUCC, including going 24-11 this year. His teams saw automatic NCAA Tournament berths after twice winning the Southland Conference Tournament championship.

SKIING

Shiffrin collects her trophy

Seven weeks after securing it, Mikaela Shiffrin was finally able to hold and kiss the crystal globe for the best slalom skier of the women’s World Cup season. The dominant American had already locked up the discipline title at a mid-season slalom in the Czech Republic in January, but trophies in ski racing are traditionally handed over only in the final week of the season. Her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova used a frenetic finish on her decisive run Saturday to win the slalom at the World Cup Finals ahead of Croatian prodigy Leona Popovic, while Shiffrin placed third.